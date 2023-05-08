Shortage occupation list for EP applicants takes local graduate pipeline into account: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: The shortage occupation list will be regularly reviewed to respond to changes in the labour market, including new local graduates and students joining the workforce, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Monday (May 8).

The shortage occupation list (SOL) is part of a new points system for Employment Pass (EP) applications. Twenty-seven jobs that require highly specialised skills and are facing shortages – including AI scientist, novel food biotechnologist and carbon trader – are currently on the list.

The list of jobs will be adjusted annually and reset every three years, to avoid "entrenching dependencies on EP holders in any occupation”, Dr Tan said.

The minister was responding to parliamentary questions on the impact of the SOL on local talent and ensuring jobs are available for those who are still in school.