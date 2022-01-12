Employment rate for Singapore women rose in past decade, share among PMETs also up: MOM

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s resident female employment rate has increased over the past decade from 54 per cent in 2010 to 57.7 per cent in 2020 and this ranks well compared to OECD countries, said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang on Wednesday (Jan 12).

She was replying to parliamentary questions by Ms Cheryl Chan (PAP - East Coast) and Ms Tin Pei Ling (PAP - MacPherson) on job trends for women.

Ms Chan asked for the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) observations of emerging trends for female professionals joining emerging industries like digitalisation and sustainability. Ms Tin asked which growth sectors currently see the largest dearth of women talents and leaders, and what are the factors that could have contributed to this gender imbalance.

Ms Gan said that women’s share among professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) has increased over the decade, from 41.1 per cent to 45.6 per cent.

"We are observing more women joining growth sectors such as the information and communications, financial services, and health and social services," she said. "Altogether, women make up 52.8 per cent in these three sectors."

The share of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) jobs, while lower, has increased from 29.9 per cent in 2015 to 32.4 per cent in 2020.

A 2019 study on Singapore’s Adjusted Gender Pay Gap found that differences in gender ratios across occupations could be due to gender differences in terms of personality and psychological traits, skills, different values placed on workplace flexibility, as well as social norms, said Ms Gan.

"We will continue to work with our tripartite partners and community stakeholders to support women’s participation in the workforce and help them enter and remain in occupations of their choice, including in emerging sectors."