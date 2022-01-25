‘Encouraging signs of recovery’ even as Singapore’s tourism sector hits new lows in 2021: STB

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s tourism numbers hit new lows in 2021, but there have been “encouraging signs of recovery” amid the introduction of vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) and strong domestic consumption, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Tuesday (Jan 25).

In 2021, there were 330,000 visitor arrivals and an estimated S$1.9 billion in tourism receipts – much lower than the 2.7 million arrivals and S$4.8 billion in receipts in 2020.

It is also “only a fraction” of the 19 million visitors and S$27.7 billion in receipts from before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

But STB noted some upsides such as year-on-year growth in the last three quarters of 2021.

“The introduction of various travel arrangements, such as VTLs, has encouraged the gradual return of international travellers.

“Domestic consumption has also been strong, as the tourism sector pivoted to develop new and innovative experiences for locals,” it said.

Mr Keith Tan, STB’s chief executive, added that while it will take time for tourism numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels, they are encouraged by the resilience of tourism businesses in transforming their businesses and creating new products.

“We must anticipate setbacks and challenges even as the tourism industry recovers slowly. But I am confident that the tourism industry has learnt from its experiences, and is poised to recapture demand when it returns.”

GROWTH IN LAST THREE QUARTERS OF 2021

STB noted that visitor arrivals increased 221 per cent in the last three quarters of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Tourism receipts for the second and third quarter of 2021 also nearly doubled from the same period a year before.

Of the international arrivals who visited Singapore between January and December, China (88,000), India (54,000) and Indonesia (33,000) were the largest source countries.

In the first nine months of 2021, tourism receipts reached S$1.2 billion, with visitors from China, Indonesia and India contributing S$432 million, S$127 million and S$58 million in receipts respectively.

As for domestic tourism, about 1.9 million Singaporeans used their vouchers at least once, resulting in S$300 million in voucher transactions – S$120 million of which were out-of-pocket payments for bookings.