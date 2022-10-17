Singapore and Vietnam sign MOUs to collaborate on energy, carbon credits

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) to collaborate on energy and carbon credits, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Oct 17).

The MOU on Carbon Credits Collaboration is the first to be signed between Singapore and an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member state.

"The MOU signals Singapore’s and Vietnam’s commitment to collaborate on carbon credit pilot projects which would support both countries in meeting their climate targets," MTI said in a press release.

The ministry added that the MOU on Energy Cooperation covers several key areas such as the development and financing of renewable energy as well as the development of interconnectors for increased grid resilience, stability and electricity trading.

Other areas of collaboration include research, development and deployment of low-carbon energy technologies and solutions such as hydrogen, ammonia, energy storage systems, smart grids and related infrastructure.