Stricter criteria to be set for electricity retailers to guard against market volatility

SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) will enhance regulatory requirements on electricity retailers to protect consumers amid market volatility, after several players called it quits late last year.

Potential retailers can only enter the market if they have sufficient financial strength and sustainable business plans to withstand some degree of market volatility, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a press release on Tuesday (Oct 25).

"We also plan to impose higher capital/hedging requirements on retailers to ensure that they are sufficiently resilient against market volatility, and additional protections for consumers if retailers prematurely terminate contracts," the ministry added.

These are among the measures authorities will implement to ensure Singapore's energy security.

In his keynote address at the annual Singapore International Energy Week on Tuesday, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said electricity prices rose multiple folds this year due to a “perfect storm” of fossil fuel shortages exacerbated by the Ukraine war, severe disruptions in renewable power as well as global oil and spot gas price spikes.

With Singapore importing almost all of its energy supply, its electricity market was “severely” tested as fuel prices surged, he said.

In the second half of last year, at least five electricity retailers exited the market within weeks, citing soaring wholesale electricity prices and unfavourable market conditions.

It came amid a global energy crunch, prompting EMA to take "extraordinary" steps last October to safeguard energy supplies, which include setting up standby fuel facilities for power generation companies (gencos) to draw upon to generate electricity if needed.

Authorities had also directed gencos to procure sufficient fuel to generate electricity based on their available generation capacity. These measures will be in place until the end of March 2023.

While the emergency measures helped to stabilise the market, Mr Gan stressed the need to strengthen Singapore’s energy market structure.

“This is unlikely to be the last energy crunch we will face. The global clean energy transition will also not be a plain-sailing one, and we can expect continued volatility going forward,” he said.

He added that EMA will also look into tightening the eligibility criteria for wholesale electricity price plans, so that only consumers who are able to deal with the risks of price volatilities would be allowed to buy these plans.

"All consumers can still enter into retail contracts, while consumers who qualify for the regulated tariffs can still continue to do so," he said.