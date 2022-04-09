Engineer dies after falling 30m at CapitaSpring building

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old engineer died on Friday (Apr 8) morning after falling 30m at 88 Market Street, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Saturday.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 11am, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The CapitaSpring building is located at 88 Market Street.

"A 48-year-old local engineer was working on the maintenance level above the 16th floor of the building, when she stepped on a false ceiling panel," said a spokesperson for MOM.

"The panel gave way under her weight, causing her to fall about 30m. She landed on the ninth floor and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"As a general safety measure, fragile surfaces should be marked clearly and conspicuously to warn of the risk of falling from height."