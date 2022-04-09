Engineer dies after falling 30m at CapitaSpring building

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old engineer died on Friday morning (Apr 8) after falling seven storeys at the CapitaSpring building in the central business district.

"A 48-year-old local engineer was working on the maintenance level above the 16th floor of the building when she stepped on a false ceiling panel," a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said on Saturday.

"The panel gave way under her weight, causing her to fall about 30m. She landed on the ninth floor and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"As a general safety measure, fragile surfaces should be marked clearly and conspicuously to warn of the risk of falling from height."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 11am on Friday, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The woman was an employee of Dragages Singapore, a contractor of CapitaSpring, said a spokesperson for the office building's management.

"We are saddened by the passing of an employee of our contractor Dragages Singapore due to an incident involving a fall from height in the building on Friday. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of our contractor's late employee and we are extending our assistance to the family," said CapitaSpring.

“Workplace safety is of utmost importance to us and we require all contractors and vendors to use appropriate equipment and follow safety procedures. We are giving our full cooperation to the authorities in their investigations of the incident."