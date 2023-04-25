Engineer stepped through false ceiling she was inspecting and fell 7 floors to her death: Coroner's court

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old engineer was taking a closer look at a section of false ceiling as part of her work when she stepped onto a 1cm-thick gypsum board or plasterboard, which gave way immediately.

Madam Carina Monton Isip fell 30m or seven floors and died after suffering multiple fractures to her skull, spine, pelvis and limbs.

The coroner's inquiry into her death opened on Tuesday (Apr 25), with investigating officers from the police and the Manpower Ministry taking the stand.

The court heard that Mdm Isip had a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and had worked in the construction industry for 27 years, including 16 in Singapore.

On the day of the incident on Apr 8 last year, she was at the CapitaSpring building in the central business district, working for contractor Dragages Singapore.

Dragages had engaged a contractor to set up a gondola system to clean the interior facade wall of the building.

As part of the setup, workers on the 16M floor removed the grating cover of the catwalk to review a false ceiling access panel underneath.

It was discovered that the false ceiling around the gondola track was obstructing the installation, so part of the false ceiling panels had to be cut before further work could be done.

Mdm Isip wanted to have a look at the area involved, so she asked another worker to show her the spot.

When they arrived at Level 16M, Mdm Isip walked ahead of the worker on the catwalk. She walked past the opening to the false ceiling, as she was unaware where the relevant portion was located.

The worker called out to Mdm Isip and pointed out the opening to her, and Mdm Isip turned around and walked back.

While the worker was showing Mdm Isip the area that needed to be cut, she bent forward slightly to take a closer look, before stepping forward.

Mdm Isip, who weighed 52kg, stepped through the opening on the catwalk, and onto the false ceiling that was made of gypsum board. The panel gave way and she fell through, landing seven floors below on the ninth floor.

She was declared dead by paramedics at the scene. She was the 11th workplace fatality in 2022.

According to the MOM investigating officer, the occupier of the building, Ascott International Management, had limited the maintenance team's access to Level 16M.

Only contractors who had prior approval and registration could enter the area with an access card and key. Dragages and the gondola operator had been granted this access.

It was found that the catwalk had an adequate guardrail, and was considered "safe" as there were proper fall prevention measures. There were also signs to indicate a fall hazard along the catwalk.

Dragages also conducted risk assessments and daily briefings, and the only personal protective equipment required was covered shoes, as the catwalk was deemed safe access.

Mdm Isip herself was trained to work at height, so she was "well aware" of the risks, said the investigating officer.

He said it was likely that it "slipped her mind" that the surface was a false ceiling. He added that it was unlikely that work fatigue had contributed to the incident as Mdm Isip had not performed any overtime work in the week before her death.

A further hearing was fixed for May, and findings will be delivered subsequently.