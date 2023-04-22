English proficiency valued but it should not be sole criterion for new citizenship applications: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: While there is value in being proficient in English, it should not be the single criterion when deciding if someone should become a Singapore citizen, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said.

“The knowledge of English at the working level, while helpful, should not be a defining or indeed a limiting factor, which might happen if you introduce it as a test, as a single point test,” Mr Tong said during the parliamentary debate on President Halimah Yacob’s Address on Friday (Apr 21).

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh had on Feb 27 advocated for an English test when assessing a person’s application for citizenship or permanent residency in Singapore.

The Workers’ Party chief repeated the suggestion on Friday and cited a recent poll done by CNA, which found a large majority of Singapore-born citizens being in favour of the test.

About 80 per cent of the 500 respondents polled said they believe such a test should be part of the application process.

Mr Tong noted that a “significant proportion of Singaporeans throughout our history have not been able to speak English well”.

Citing his 96-year-old grandmother as an example, he added: “If we had years ago applied this test, then someone like her may not have made it into Singapore.”