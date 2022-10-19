Eng’s Wanton Noodles at Tanjong Katong Road fined after 68 developed gastroenteritis symptoms in 2021

SINGAPORE: The licensee of Eng’s Wanton Noodles was fined for selling food unfit for consumption, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Oct 19).

Lao Huo Tang Group was fined S$3,300 after a joint investigation by SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) found that the ready-to-eat food items at one of the Eng's Wanton Noodles outlets, such as char siew and choi sim, had failed the microbiological limits stipulated under the Singapore Food Regulations, said SFA.

Eng’s Wanton Noodles at 287 Tanjong Katong Road was suspended on May 18, 2021 after MOH and SFA received feedback that 68 people exhibited suspected gastroenteritis symptoms from consuming food at the premises between May 14 and May 17. The outlet was later allowed to resume operations in June that year.

The shop's food hygiene grade was adjusted from A to C starting Feb 18, to be reviewed 12 months later. The premises was also kept under surveillance.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility," said SFA.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that the regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers should also play their part."

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, those found guilty face a fine of up to S$2,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they will also face a further fine not exceeding S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.