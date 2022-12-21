'Enhanced patrols' at Orchard Road on Christmas Eve as large crowds expected

SINGAPORE: There will be enhanced patrols around Orchard Road on the night of Christmas Eve as large crowds are expected, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (Dec 21).



From the evening of Dec 24, police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in the vicinity of Orchard Road to ensure the safety and security of the public, SPF said.

Crowd control barricades and direction signs will be put up to facilitate a safe and orderly crowd flow.

"The public is advised to be patient and follow officers’ instructions, and not attempt to force their way in crowded or closed-off areas," the police said in an advisory.

As Orchard MRT station is expected to be crowded, commuters are advised to head towards alternative stations such as Dhoby Ghaut and Somerset MRT stations, where possible, .

Members of the public intending to visit Orchard Road on Christmas Eve can also check out the Crowd@OrchardRoad map found to view real-time crowd levels and to avoid crowded areas.

They will be able to access the website on their computers and mobile devices from Dec 24, 6pm onwards.

The police added that the enhanced patrols will be carried out by the Protective Security Command, Transport Security Command, Emergency Response Teams and the Special Operations Command.

Security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal items, and the police are seeking cooperation from members of the public to facilitate the checks.

"The public is reminded to be considerate and avoid engaging in activities and/or the use of party novelty items, including aerosol foam sprays, that may annoy or compromise the safety of others," SPF added.

"The police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public nuisance or breaks the law."

With large crowds expected, the public is also advised to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant against molesters, pickpockets, and thieves.

For those who are heading to Orchard Road to celebrate Christmas, the police have listed the following crime prevention measures:

Look after your belongings at all times.

Be cautious when approached by strangers who try to get very close to you.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery to crowded places.

Ensure your bag is closed at all times and sling it in front of you.

Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket.

Avoid contact/confrontation with unruly crowds Approach any police officer or dial ‘999’ for urgent assistance.

Anyone with information on suspicious persons or activities can contact the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-473 or the Police at 999, or SMS to 71999, or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

They can also download the SGSecure App from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to provide information to the authorities.