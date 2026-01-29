Lower-wage workers can apply for up to S$18,000 a year in full-time training allowance from Feb 9

SINGAPORE: Lower-wage workers can apply for the Workfare Skills Support (Level-Up) scheme from Feb 9, with eligible applicants receiving financial support to upgrade their skills.

Applications will be for training starting from Mar 1, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workforce Singapore said in a joint press release on Thursday (Jan 29).

Under the expanded scheme, eligible workers can receive a higher allowance of up to S$18,000 (US$14,000) annually for full-time training and up to S$3,600 per year for part-time training.

The scheme's expansion was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2025 as part of measures to support upskilling for lower-wage workers. Mr Wong then said, among other initiatives, that workers enrolled in part-time training from early 2026 will get a fixed allowance of S$300 a month to help defray their learning expenses.