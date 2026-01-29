Lower-wage workers can apply for up to S$18,000 a year in full-time training allowance from Feb 9
Applications for the Workfare Skills Support (Level-Up) scheme will be for training starting from Mar 1.
SINGAPORE: Lower-wage workers can apply for the Workfare Skills Support (Level-Up) scheme from Feb 9, with eligible applicants receiving financial support to upgrade their skills.
Applications will be for training starting from Mar 1, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workforce Singapore said in a joint press release on Thursday (Jan 29).
Under the expanded scheme, eligible workers can receive a higher allowance of up to S$18,000 (US$14,000) annually for full-time training and up to S$3,600 per year for part-time training.
The scheme's expansion was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2025 as part of measures to support upskilling for lower-wage workers. Mr Wong then said, among other initiatives, that workers enrolled in part-time training from early 2026 will get a fixed allowance of S$300 a month to help defray their learning expenses.
The Level-Up programme aims to support workers aged 30 and above who earn up to S$3,000 a month and pursue long-form training.
These include Nitec, diplomas, undergraduate degrees and SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme courses.
The scheme will also cover multiple periods of long-form training, said MOM and Workforce Singapore. Eligible workers can receive support for up to 24 months of long-form training completed before they turn 40, and another 24 months from the age of 40.
Both the Workfare Skills Support Basic and Level-Up programmes have the same eligibility criteria, which can be found here.
Eligible workers can apply for the Level-Up scheme here from Feb 9.