Enhancement works planned at Waterloo Street to improve area's walkability, vibrancy
The works, which are expected to be completed by 2027, will entail wider tree-lined sidewalks, sheltered pedestrian connections and public spaces for pop-up activities, URA said.
SINGAPORE: Waterloo Street will undergo enhancement works aimed at improving the area's walkability and supporting the vibrancy of the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct.
The works, which are expected to be completed by 2027, will entail wider tree-lined sidewalks, sheltered pedestrian connections and public spaces for pop-up activities, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a media factsheet on Thursday (Dec 11).
URA has launched a tender to appoint a contractor for the project.
As part of the works to enhance walkability, existing roadside parking will be removed and sidewalks will be widened along the stretch of Waterloo Street between Middle Road and Bras Basah Road.
The streetscape will also see improved landscaping and more trees for added shade, creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment, said URA.
A new footpath will also be constructed along Waterloo Link, and a covered linkway across Waterloo Street will provide more pedestrian connectivity between Waterloo Street, Bencoolen Street and Queen Street, and onward to Bencoolen and Bras Basah MRT stations.
The wider sidewalks will, in turn, provide pockets of public spaces for outdoor events and community activities.
Water supply and electrical points will also be installed along Waterloo Street to support public events and activities, in response to suggestions from arts groups during URA's engagements relating to the project, the authority said.
Ms Indranee Rajah, who is Second Minister for National Development, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that these works are "part of ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct and strengthen its identity as a creative hub for arts, culture and education".
"We gathered ideas and feedback from stakeholders and the public, who hoped for a more accessible and inviting streetscape," she added.
The proposed plans were exhibited at a public exhibition at Waterloo Centre in 2021, the Recreation Master Plan exhibition in 2024 and the Draft Master Plan exhibition in 2025, according to URA.
These efforts also reinforce the authority's Master Plan 2025, which has a focus on rejuvenating the city centre and "strengthening its role as an inclusive destination for business, tourism and culture, bringing together people from all walks of life", it added.
The works at Waterloo Street build on a series of enhancement projects across the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct to improve walkability, URA said.
These include the construction of wider landscaped sidewalks at Queen Street, Bencoolen Street and Coleman Street, and the pedestrianisation of Armenian Street, making the precinct a key venue for various events and community activities.
In addition, URA said the improvements will complement efforts to form an expanded arts and cultural precinct with the neighbouring Civic District and Fort Canning.
A new cycling path was also completed in the precinct last month, along the stretch of Bencoolen Street between Rochor Road and Middle Road.
It completes the cycling route along Bencoolen Street and provides a direct cycling path from Bras Basah.Bugis to the Civic District.
URA said the street enhancements in the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct will offer "more opportunities for community stakeholders to participate more actively in placemaking efforts".
The authority added that such efforts will complement the precinct's annual calendar of events, which include the Singapore Design Week organised by the DesignSingapore Council, SMU Arts Fest by the Singapore Management University and the Singapore Night Festival by HeritageSG.