Enhancement works planned at Waterloo Street to improve area's walkability, vibrancy

SINGAPORE: Waterloo Street will undergo enhancement works aimed at improving the area's walkability and supporting the vibrancy of the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct.

The works, which are expected to be completed by 2027, will entail wider tree-lined sidewalks, sheltered pedestrian connections and public spaces for pop-up activities, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a media factsheet on Thursday (Dec 11).

URA has launched a tender to appoint a contractor for the project.

As part of the works to enhance walkability, existing roadside parking will be removed and sidewalks will be widened along the stretch of Waterloo Street between Middle Road and Bras Basah Road.

The streetscape will also see improved landscaping and more trees for added shade, creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment, said URA.

A new footpath will also be constructed along Waterloo Link, and a covered linkway across Waterloo Street will provide more pedestrian connectivity between Waterloo Street, Bencoolen Street and Queen Street, and onward to Bencoolen and Bras Basah MRT stations.

The wider sidewalks will, in turn, provide pockets of public spaces for outdoor events and community activities.

Water supply and electrical points will also be installed along Waterloo Street to support public events and activities, in response to suggestions from arts groups during URA's engagements relating to the project, the authority said.