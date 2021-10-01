New S$180 million scheme to help at least 6,000 Singapore firms tap green economy opportunities

SINGAPORE: A new programme to help local businesses build up capabilities in the area of sustainability and seize opportunities in the green economy was launched on Friday (Oct 1).

Enterprise Singapore will set aside up to S$180 million for the Enterprise Sustainability Programme, which was first announced in Budget 2021.

At least 6,000 firms are set to benefit from the new initiative over the next four years.

Announcing the launch on Friday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said concerns about climate change have driven governments, corporates and consumers to place a greater emphasis on reducing carbon footprint and establishing more sustainable practices.

Singapore has since announced the Singapore Green Plan 2030, a national roadmap to ensure Singapore remains a green and liveable home, and tap sustainability as a new avenue of growth.

Mr Gan noted that more companies are now keen to incorporate sustainability into their business strategy and practices.

“Enterprise Singapore has seen companies ranging from the maritime to lifestyle and services sectors, looking for support to embark on various sustainability efforts,” he told reporters at an online press conference.

“Indeed, more can be done to build up and strengthen Singapore’s sustainability ecosystem. In particular, we need to help enterprises to build knowledge and capabilities in sustainability.”

In this area, the new Enterprise Sustainability Programme will provide support for companies at different stages of the sustainability journey.

For those that are just starting out, there will be subsidised training workshops to help them build awareness and basic knowledge, access relevant tools and resources, as well as develop a capability building plan for the long run.

Enterprise Singapore will work with partners, such as PwC Singapore and the Singapore Environment Council, to develop these workshops which are expected to start from the first quarter of next year, said Mr Gan.

For firms that wish to go further, the new scheme will support projects in strategy development, resource optimisation and standards adoption.

Enterprises will also get help in developing innovative sustainable products, as well as services and solutions to capture opportunities in the green economy.