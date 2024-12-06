Police warn of phishing scams involving online entry visa, digital arrival card applications

SINGAPORE: The police on Friday (Dec 6) warned of a recent trend of phishing scams involving online applications for entry visas for various countries and other related services.

At least 22 such cases were reported since Nov 1 with total losses amounting to at least S$3,000 (US$2,240), said the police in a news release.

Some victims would receive URL links from acquaintances or friends while others would use internet search engines to look for application services related to entry visas, digital arrival cards and vehicle entry permits.

Examples of search keywords used by victims include "apply for an Australian visa", "K-Eta” and “apply US visa”, the police added.

The victims would be redirected to phishing websites after clicking on the URL links.

Some phishing websites were also in the top search results or appeared as paid advertisements, which increased their perceived credibility, said the police.

Victims would then key in their personal and credit or debit card information, thinking they were providing information and making payment for the services.

They would only realise that they had been duped upon checking with the immigration service at the destination country and discovering that they did not have a valid entry visa or that their digital arrival card had not been submitted.

Other tell-tale signs of the scam would be victims not receiving any confirmation of their applications, and later discovering unauthorised credit or debit card transactions.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit the ScamShield website or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.