Applicants for new work pass to attract top talent will be carefully vetted: Manpower Minister

“MISSING THE FOREST FOR THE TREES”

Dr Tan also clarified that there will be no quota for the issue of such passes, in reply to questions by Mr Mohd Fahmi, Mr Singh and Ms He.

“We are not setting a quota, and the reason is this – if we accept that there is never enough of top talent to go around the world, then it does not make sense to limit the amount of talent we bring in,” said Dr Tan.

“If we impose a quota, we are essentially putting a hard limit on how strongly we can compete at the high-end of the global economy. This ultimately hurts Singaporeans, who will have fewer opportunities.”

To give a sense of numbers, Dr Tan said that 5 per cent of Singapore EP holders would be around 8,000 people.

"But the focus is not on the numbers – because we are focusing on quality rather than quantity," he said.

Given the “highly selective” nature of the scheme, there is no risk of a “deluge” of people coming in to Singapore through the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass, he added.

Answering MPs’ questions on how the pass would benefit Singaporeans and what the expected impact on local employment is, Dr Tan said that the relationship between talent, innovation and economic growth is more than a “simple, linear one”.

“The contributions of talented individuals go beyond a set of key performance indicators. Limiting and reducing it to that risks constraining us to a yardstick of measurements and missing the forest for the trees.”

Giving some examples, he said that some pass holders may be employees, making it possible to bring a new business unit to Singapore, or grow a new line of business.

Others may set up companies of their own, and others may be here to teach, advise or consult for local enterprises, enabling them to share their expertise with Singaporean business owners and professionals, he said.

“We are building a rich network of markets, people and ideas, that over time, shows up in the dynamism of our economy,” he said.

“And if, at the macro level, local job creation remains strong, unemployment low, real income growth sustained, and if, amongst our people, there is always a sense of hope and of opportunities – then I think we would have succeeded.”

He said that local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will benefit too by directly hiring the Overseas Network & Expertise Pass holders, tapping on pass holders’ expertise through consulting services, or inviting them to join their boards.

“Just as importantly, a vibrant, growing economy will create more business opportunities or build a new ecosystem for our SMEs who may be partners, contractors, suppliers or service providers,” Dr Tan said.

“This may be in up-and-coming sectors such as the green economy or FinTech, where there will be new cheese for our SMEs.”

HELPING LOCALS COMPETE

Dr Tan said that Singapore’s policies to attract global talent are also meant to accelerate the development of the local talent pool.

“We have designed our foreign workforce policies to incentivise companies to develop a strong local workforce – COMPASS, for instance, takes into account a firm’s local PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) share when evaluating its EP applications,” he said.

“We will complement this with investments in our local workers, to help them succeed.”

COMPASS or the Complementarity Assessment Framework kicks in in September 2023.

Besides looking at a work pass applicant’s qualifications, it will take into account other factors like the diversity of nationalities among a firm’s PMETs and its support for local employment. It will not apply to the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass and job roles with salary levels at or above S$22,500.

Dr Tan said that the Industry Transformation Maps mapped out growth plans for 23 sectors across the economy, and for each sector, MOM identified in-demand jobs and developed jobs and skills strategies to build up the local talent pipeline for these jobs.

There are also Jobs Transformation Maps to provide job-level insights on the impact of technology on the industry and workforce, which companies can use to redesign and enhance job roles, and equip their workers with the skills needed for these roles.

“Working closely with industry and unions, the Government has spared no effort to help employers and workers to upskill and reskill for jobs of the future.

“A wide range of programmes are offered by Workforce Singapore, SkillsFuture Singapore and the various sector agencies to support training,” he said.

There are also many schemes to help develop local business leaders, such as the Asian Financial Leaders Scheme that co-funds and sends promising Singaporeans in the financial sector on leadership programmes.

Other similar schemes include a new Singapore Global Executive Programme, the SkillsFuture Leadership Development Initiative, and Enterprise Singapore’s Global Ready Talent Programme, said the minister.

On skills transfer to build up local expertise, Dr Tan said that companies have programmes to get more experienced employees, foreign or local, to transfer skills to less experienced employees.

The companies can also tap on various government programmes, including SkillsFuture, the Enterprise Development Grant and the Capability Transfer Programme.

SKILLS TRANSFER

Replying to a question from Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) on whether the Government can “codify” training and skills transfer requirements into law, Dr Tan cautioned against “too deterministic an approach”.

“Skills transfer is but one way that foreign manpower can contribute to Singapore and create opportunities for Singaporeans,” said Dr Tan.

“In some areas, foreign manpower helps to make up the gap between demand and supply – some of these gaps can persist due to local and global trends, for instance, the global lack of digital talent.”

Furthermore, skills transfer is not a “simple, linear process”.

“It would be impossible to come up with a single rule on how long it should take for skills to be transferred from one person to another, or how much skills to transfer, for that matter.”

Singapore’s approach is not to set a mandatory requirement for skills transfer, but to put in place “the right ecosystem” of policies to motivate businesses to select complementary foreign workers, while building up a “strong Singaporean Core”, Dr Tan said.

“This includes keeping a tight labour market through regular updates to our work pass criteria, alongside significant investments to help our workforce upskill and reskill.”