Fatal accident involving epilepsy patient raises 'grey areas' around fitness to drive, say doctors

SINGAPORE: On the morning of Sep 1, 2022, Mr Muhammad Hadi Sazali was driving to work when his car ran two red lights and slammed into a bus at a junction along Woodlands Avenue 9.

Mr Hadi, 32, died in the crash. A passenger on the bus, 53-year-old Madam Sariah Bakri, also died later that day of multiple injuries from the collision.

In a coroner’s inquiry into their deaths in March, it emerged that Mr Hadi had a history of epilepsy and had ignored medical advice not to drive.

He experienced his first seizure in December 2014, in his early 20s. During the fit, his wife saw his arms and legs stiffen, his mouth drooling and his eyes rolling.

In a medical follow-up after the seizure in 2015, Mr Hadi was advised not to drive. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and started medication in March 2016.

A seizure is an abnormal electrical discharge of a group of brain cells. Epilepsy is a condition where patients have more than one episode of seizures, or a high risk of recurrent seizures.

Mr Hadi suffered four more epileptic seizures between 2017 and 2022. His last known seizure before his death was in April 2022.

A seizure is a transitory event, and the forensic pathologist who conducted Mr Hadi’s autopsy was unable to conclude whether he was having one at the time of the accident.

While recording an open verdict on Mr Hadi’s death, the coroner noted from medical reports that he had been counselled not to drive on more than one occasion.

“It was highly unfortunate that Mr Hadi had failed to heed the advice of medical professionals who had, in light of his medical history of epilepsy, expressly cautioned him against driving,” she said.

After the coroner’s inquiry, questions were raised about the rules around medical conditions that affect a person’s ability to drive safely, including the duty to notify authorities and stop driving.

When drivers do not notify authorities, doctors face “grey areas” around their duty to report them, said Dr Chong Yeh Woei, the chair of a committee under the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) that is looking at the issue.

This is why SMA – a professional body representing a majority of the nation's healthcare professionals – would support a law making it the driver’s personal responsibility to report any such condition to authorities, Dr Chong told CNA.

But the Singapore Epilepsy Society said that a framework distinguishing between low-risk and high-risk epilepsy patients, the former of which could be allowed to drive, would be useful.

“Certainly public safety is important, but at the same time ... we have to be fair to the individual. Because if we’re draconian, it will be very crushing for them,” said the society’s president Dr Derrick Chan.