ERP 2.0 unit installation to start with company vehicles on Nov 1; motorists can opt out of touchscreen display

SINGAPORE: Company vehicles will be the first to get the new on-board unit (OBU) required for the ERP 2.0 system when the Land Transport Authority (LTA) rolls out its installation from Nov 1.

These vehicles registered to an organisation include buses, goods vehicles, taxis and motorcycles.

The new Electronic Road Pricing system, known as ERP 2.0, will be satellite-based and can detect whether a vehicle is in a congested area.

While ERP 2.0 has the capability to support distance-based charging through its global navigation satellite system, LTA said on Monday (Oct 23) that it has “no immediate plans” to introduce distance-based charging.

Every OBU will comprise three components: A processing unit, an antenna and a touchscreen display. For motorcycles, these three components will be integrated into a single-piece unit.

Having taken in public feedback, LTA noted that motorists can opt out of installing the touchscreen display, the agency said in a press release.

Some motorists had complained that the new unit would be too bulky and inelegant when the design was first announced in 2020.