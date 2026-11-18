ERP gantries come down as Singapore prepares for satellite-based charging from Jan 1
New road markings, signs and on-board unit alerts will show motorists where charges apply once satellite-based charging begins.
SINGAPORE: Physical Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries are starting to disappear from Singapore's roads, with 12 removed or modified as of Wednesday (Nov 18) ahead of the switch to satellite-based charging on Jan 1.
The gantries dismantled so far include those at Bencoolen Street, Geylang Bahru and Republic Boulevard, as well as several around the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and along Dunearn Road.
They are among 62 non-operational ERP gantries being progressively removed or modified since works began in October.
The remaining 33 gantries remain operational and will continue to charge motorists until Dec 31. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) expects all 95 gantries to be removed or modified by June 2027.
Not every gantry structure will go. Some will be retained and repurposed to carry devices that support the new system, known as ERP 2, in areas where satellite signals may be less reliable.
LTA said works will be scheduled progressively, taking into account site and traffic conditions to minimise inconvenience to motorists.
NEW MARKINGS AND SIGNS
Under ERP 2, satellite navigation technology determines when a vehicle passes through a charging location, removing the need for physical gantries to collect charges.
In their place, oval blue "ERP" symbols are being painted on each lane at charging locations, with "ERP Charge Zone" signs marking the start of these areas.
Arterial and slip roads will have two symbols per lane, while expressways will have three to make them more visible to motorists travelling at higher speeds.
The on-board unit (OBU) will also alert motorists before they enter a charging location, show the prevailing charge and confirm the amount charged after they pass through.
LTA said the markings and signs are being introduced progressively at operational gantries before Jan 1 so motorists can familiarise themselves with the new arrangements.