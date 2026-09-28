New ERP 2 road markings, signs to be rolled out from October

SINGAPORE: Motorists will soon see new oval blue Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) symbols painted on certain roads and expressways, as well as new road signs indicating they are entering a "charge zone", as Singapore prepares to move away from physical ERP gantries.

These new road markings and signs will be rolled out progressively from October, ahead of the launch of the ERP 2 system in January next year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Sep 28).

The ERP 2 system uses global navigation satellite system technology, removing the need for physical gantries on Singapore's roads. The gantries will be progressively removed across Singapore from October.

With the transition to the ERP 2 system, all Singapore-registered vehicles must be fitted with the ERP 2 on-board unit (OBU) to travel on public roads here. To date, more than 98 per cent of such eligible vehicles have been fitted with the OBU, said LTA.

The OBU will detect when a vehicle passes an ERP charging location and calculate the applicable charges.

The new road markings and signs will complement OBU notifications to alert motorists before they enter an ERP charging location, provide information on prevailing ERP charges, and indicate the amount charged when motorists pass through a charging location.

To ensure the road markings are clearly visible, two oval blue "ERP" symbols will be painted on each lane of arterial and slip roads. Expressways will have three symbols on each lane.

Before each ERP charging location, a new "ERP Charge Zone" road sign will also be placed to serve as an additional visual cue for motorists.

There will be no change to the current congestion pricing framework. ERP rates are reviewed quarterly and the next review is in mid-November.