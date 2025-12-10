Motorcyclists blame ERP 2.0 unit for battery drain; LTA and workshops point to other causes

SINGAPORE: More than a year after motorcycles began transitioning to the ERP 2.0 system, some riders have raised concerns that the new on-board units (OBUs) are draining their batteries faster than the previous devices.

Several motorcyclists told CNA their batteries appeared to discharge more quickly after installing the OBU, particularly when their bikes sat unused for several days. The complaints have also surfaced on online forums.

However, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and motorcycle workshops say the issue is unlikely to be caused by the OBU itself, pointing instead to ageing batteries and underlying electrical problems.

The new OBUs are designed for Singapore's new satellite-based ERP 2.0 system. Motorcyclists began switching from the old in-vehicle units (IUs) in June last year, with all vehicles required to install the new system by the end of this year.

As of October, more than 146,000 motorcycles – around 97 per cent – have had OBUs installed, according to LTA. The authority said it has received about 60 feedback cases related to OBUs draining motorcycle batteries.

RIDERS REPORT FASTER BATTERY DRAIN

Ms Jane Ye, who rides a six-year-old Yamaha, said her battery previously drained after a week of inactivity with the old IU. After installing the OBU earlier this year, she noticed the battery draining after just a few days without riding.

"Before the OBU, the old IU only drained my battery once in the more than five years I was riding," said the administrative manager, whose battery drained twice in the months following installation.

Mr Tommy Lee, 57, director of adventure biking firm Route 55 Adventures, said his motorcycle battery weakened noticeably after 40 days without use.

"The cranking of the engine when first starting is not instantaneous, and it's a sign the battery is weak," he said. "I have left my bike for a long time before, one to two months at times, and (there was) no problem with the previous IU."