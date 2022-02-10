ERP to go up by S$1 at gantries along AYE, CTE from Feb 14

SINGAPORE: Electronic road pricing (ERP) rates will increase by S$1 at certain locations along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Central Expressway (CTE) from Monday (Feb 14), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (Feb 10).

At three sets of gantries along the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City, the ERP rate will be increased to S$1 between 8am and 8.30am, while from 8.30am to 9am it will go up to S$2.

At the gantry on the AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas, the rate will go up to S$1 between 6pm and 7pm.

Meanwhile, at four gantries along the southbound CTE after Braddell Road as well as the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into Southbound CTE, the rate will go up to S$2 between 9.30am and 10am.

And at a set of two gantries on the northbound CTE after the PIE, rates will be at S$2 between 5.30pm and 6pm, S$3 between 6.30pm and 7pm, and S$1 between 7pm and 7.30pm.

This is to manage congestion in these areas, the LTA said, noting traffic had built up at certain stretches of the AYE and CTE with more people returning to work since COVID-19 workplace restrictions were eased on Jan 1.

"Based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions in January 2022, traffic speeds have remained generally optimal on all arterial roads, including those within the Central Business District," the agency said.

"ERP charges will thus remain at S$0 at these locations until the next review," it added.

The LTA said that even following Monday's adjustments, ERP will not be charged at most gantries, with charges at only seven locations, compared to 29 pre-pandemic.