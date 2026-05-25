ERP rates to rise by S$1 at two locations from Jun 29; charges for Orchard area may resume

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be increased by S$1 at two locations from Jun 29, bringing prices to as much as S$5 at certain timings.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (May 25) that traffic has built up along various stretches of expressways based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in April.

“To manage congestion, ERP rates at these locations will be increased by S$1 with effect from Jun 29,” it said in a press release.

The new rates are: