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ERP rates to rise at two locations from Jan 4; Saturday charges at Orchard Road may return
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Singapore

ERP rates to rise at two locations from Jan 4; Saturday charges at Orchard Road may return

 LTA is also considering introducing ERP charges at two new locations along the CTE and KPE if congestion persists.

ERP rates to rise at two locations from Jan 4; Saturday charges at Orchard Road may return

Cars drive through an ERP gantry along Orchard Road next to ION Orchard, on May 26, 2026. (File photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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Rachel Lim
Rachel Lim
16 Nov 2026 02:30PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2026 02:34PM)
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SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at two expressway locations will increase by S$1 (US$0.78) from Jan 4, 2027, to manage congestion, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Nov 16).

The increases will apply to the following locations at the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and the Central Expressway (CTE):
 

LTA is also assessing whether to resume ERP charges along Orchard Road on Saturdays, after traffic speeds in the area remained persistently below optimal levels.

The authority said this has been the case since October 2025.

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It will continue monitoring traffic conditions and assess whether to reinstate Saturday ERP operations for the Orchard Cordon in the next quarter.

The optimal speed range for arterial roads is between 20kmh and 30kmh, according to LTA.

Separately, the authority is monitoring congestion at two other locations - the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) near the Braddell Road entry, and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) near the Airport Road entry.

Traffic speeds at both locations have also remained persistently below optimal levels, LTA said, adding that it would introduce ERP charges at these locations if congestion persists.

ERP REDUCTIONS DURING SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

Meanwhile, motorists will pay lower ERP rates at selected locations during the December school holidays.

LTA said rates will be temporarily reduced at 12 locations across 31 specified time periods from Nov 23 to Dec 31, in anticipation of lower traffic demand.

The 12 locations are: 

  • AYE before Alexandra towards City
  • AYE After Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of 3 Gantries)
  • Southbound CTE before Braddell Road
  • Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (Set of 4 Gantries)
  • Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road
  • Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of 2 Gantries)
  • Northbound CTE before PIE
  • MCE Eastbound before exit to Central Boulevard and at slip road from Marina Boulevard (Set of 2 Gantries)
  • KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover
  • PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) (Set of 2 Gantries)
  • PIE (Kallang Bahru & Slip road into Bendemeer) (Set of 2 Gantries)
  • Westbound PIE before Eunos Link

"Rates for the other previously announced timeslots/gantries remain unchanged," said LTA. "Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes."

Also read:

Source: CNA/rl

Related Topics

electronic road pricing Land Transport Authority
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