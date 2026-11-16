ERP rates to rise at two locations from Jan 4; Saturday charges at Orchard Road may return

LTA is also assessing whether to resume ERP charges along Orchard Road on Saturdays, after traffic speeds in the area remained persistently below optimal levels.

The authority said this has been the case since October 2025.

It will continue monitoring traffic conditions and assess whether to reinstate Saturday ERP operations for the Orchard Cordon in the next quarter.

The optimal speed range for arterial roads is between 20kmh and 30kmh, according to LTA.

Separately, the authority is monitoring congestion at two other locations - the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) near the Braddell Road entry, and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) near the Airport Road entry.

Traffic speeds at both locations have also remained persistently below optimal levels, LTA said, adding that it would introduce ERP charges at these locations if congestion persists.

ERP REDUCTIONS DURING SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

Meanwhile, motorists will pay lower ERP rates at selected locations during the December school holidays.

LTA said rates will be temporarily reduced at 12 locations across 31 specified time periods from Nov 23 to Dec 31, in anticipation of lower traffic demand.

The 12 locations are:

AYE before Alexandra towards City

AYE After Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of 3 Gantries)

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (Set of 4 Gantries)

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road

Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of 2 Gantries)

Northbound CTE before PIE

MCE Eastbound before exit to Central Boulevard and at slip road from Marina Boulevard (Set of 2 Gantries)

KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) (Set of 2 Gantries)

PIE (Kallang Bahru & Slip road into Bendemeer) (Set of 2 Gantries)

Westbound PIE before Eunos Link

"Rates for the other previously announced timeslots/gantries remain unchanged," said LTA. "Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes."