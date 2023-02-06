ERP to hit S$5 at CTE location following rate increase at several expressway gantries

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority announced an increase to Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at select locations and times, with the changes to kick in from Feb 13.

The move was made based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions in January this year, with traffic built up at various stretches of expressways, the agency said on Monday (Feb 6).

To manage congestion at these locations, ERP rates will be adjusted by S$1 with effect from Feb 13, at the following five locations during the nine specified time periods.