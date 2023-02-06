Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

ERP to hit S$5 at CTE location following rate increase at several expressway gantries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

ERP to hit S$5 at CTE location following rate increase at several expressway gantries

ERP to hit S$5 at CTE location following rate increase at several expressway gantries

A screengrab from Google Street View of an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry over the Central Expressway (CTE). (Screengrab: Google Street View)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
06 Feb 2023 05:24PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 05:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority announced an increase to Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at select locations and times, with the changes to kick in from Feb 13.

The move was made based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions in January this year, with traffic built up at various stretches of expressways, the agency said on Monday (Feb 6).

To manage congestion at these locations, ERP rates will be adjusted by S$1 with effect from Feb 13, at the following five locations during the nine specified time periods.

(Table: Land Transport Authority)

Rates for the other previously announced timeslots and gantries remain unchanged.

"With these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still lower than the number charged pre-COVID," said LTA, adding that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

Source: CNA/ic(ac)

Related Topics

LTA Land Transport Authority

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.