ERP rates to go up by S$1 at several expressway locations from Apr 3
The increase in ERP rates affects earlier time belts at several expressway gantries.
SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up by S$1 at seven expressway locations during several time belts from Apr 3, to manage traffic congestion during the morning commute.
The increase covers earlier time periods.
For instance, at the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road into southbound CTE, ERP rates will go up to S$4 between 8am and 8.30am.
At the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, there will be a S$1 charge between 7am and 7.30am. Charges along this stretch go up to S$5 between 8.30am and 9am.
Rates remain unchanged for the other previously announced timeslots and gantries.
Announcing the increase on Tuesday (Mar 28), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways, based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in February.
"With these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still lower than the number charged pre-COVID," said LTA, adding that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.
The last revision of ERP rates was in February.
The charges are reviewed every quarter and adjusted during the June and December school holidays, based on the traffic conditions at the time.