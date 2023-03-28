ERP rates to go up by S$1 at several expressway locations from Apr 3

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up by S$1 at seven expressway locations during several time belts from Apr 3, to manage traffic congestion during the morning commute.

The increase covers earlier time periods.

For instance, at the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road into southbound CTE, ERP rates will go up to S$4 between 8am and 8.30am.

At the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, there will be a S$1 charge between 7am and 7.30am. Charges along this stretch go up to S$5 between 8.30am and 9am.