ERP rates at four expressway locations will go up from Jan 2

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at four expressway locations will go up by S$1 (US$0.78) from Jan 2, 2026.

This covers nine time periods along stretches of the AYE, the CTE, the PIE and the KPE.

At the KPE (ECP) gantry after Defu flyover, for instance, ERP rates will rise to S$5 between 8am and 8.30am.

Announcing the new rates on Monday (Nov 17), the Land Transport Authority said traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways, based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in October.

ERP rates at the following locations will therefore be increased, as traffic speeds have fallen below the optimal range.