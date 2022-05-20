Logo
ERP rates to increase across several expressway gantries in May and June
ERP rates to increase across several expressway gantries in May and June

An ERP gantry on the Central Expressway (CTE) before the Braddell Road exit. (Photo: Google Maps)

Yasmin Begum
20 May 2022 06:31PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 07:24PM)
SINGAPORE: Electronic road pricing (ERP) rates will go up in phases at several expressway gantries in May and June, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (May 20). 

"Based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions in April and May 2022, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways with the phased easing of workplace restrictions from Mar 29," it added.

For 13 time periods across seven locations - including the Southbound CTE before Braddell Road and the AYE before Alexandra towards the city - ERP rates will go up by S$1 from May 30.

These are locations where "low speeds would likely persist throughout the June school holidays", said LTA.

(Table: Land Transport Authority)

In view of the upcoming June holidays, ERP rate increases for six time periods across three locations will be implemented only after the school break, from Jun 27. 

For instance, for the gantry on the AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas, the rate will go up to S$2 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

(Table: Land Transport Authority)

REDUCED CHARGES DURING SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

During the June school holidays, ERP rates will be reduced by S$1 at 14 time periods across five locations.

The revised rates will apply from May 30 until Jun 26.

(Table: Land Transport Authority)

Rates for other time periods at previously announced gantries will remain unchanged, said LTA. 

The agency added that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

Source: CNA/yb(gs)

