ERP rates to increase across several expressway gantries in May and June

SINGAPORE: Electronic road pricing (ERP) rates will go up in phases at several expressway gantries in May and June, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (May 20).

"Based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions in April and May 2022, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways with the phased easing of workplace restrictions from Mar 29," it added.

For 13 time periods across seven locations - including the Southbound CTE before Braddell Road and the AYE before Alexandra towards the city - ERP rates will go up by S$1 from May 30.

These are locations where "low speeds would likely persist throughout the June school holidays", said LTA.