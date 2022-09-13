ERP rates to go up by S$1 at several expressway locations to ease congestion

SINGAPORE: Electronic road pricing (ERP) rates will go up by S$1 from Sep 19 at five expressway locations, including southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Sep 13) that "traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways" in August 2022.

“To manage congestion at these locations, ERP rates will be adjusted by S$1 with effect from Sep 19 at the following five locations during the five specific time periods,” LTA said.