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ERP to resume in Orchard area for first time since 2020
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Singapore

ERP to resume in Orchard area for first time since 2020

Weekday charges will resume at a rate of S$1 from Sep 7 for 11 locations in the Orchard area.

ERP to resume in Orchard area for first time since 2020

Cars drive through an ERP gantry along Orchard Road next to ION Orchard, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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Renee Kuek
Renee Kuek
31 Aug 2026 02:24PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2026 03:04PM)
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SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) operations in the Orchard area will resume from Sep 7, the first time charges will be imposed there since they were suspended in 2020.

Motorists entering Orchard on weekdays between 11am and 7pm will pay S$1 (US$0.79), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Aug 31).

The 11 locations in Orchard comprise Buyong Road, Cairnhill Road, Clemenceau Avenue, Killiney Road, Kramat Road, Orchard Link, Orchard Road, Orchard Turn, Oxley Road, YMCA and Fort Canning Tunnel.

“LTA has been closely monitoring traffic conditions in the Orchard area. As congestion has persisted and traffic speeds have remained below optimal levels since October 2025, LTA will resume ERP operations for the Orchard Cordon on weekdays,” the authority said.

ERP charges in the Orchard area were dropped in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Traffic speeds within Orchard on Saturdays have also persistently remained below optimal levels since October 2025, LTA said. It will monitor the situation and assess whether to resume ERP operations for the Orchard area on Saturdays for the next quarter.

The optimal speed range for arterial roads is 20kmh to 30kmh, LTA said.

LTA also noted heavy traffic across stretches of the Central Expressway (CTE) over a longer duration on weekday mornings, stretching until late morning. This is specifically at the CTE (AYE) before Braddell Road.

“If road congestion persists, LTA will consider extending ERP operation hours,” LTA said.

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Source: CNA/dy

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ERP Land Transport Authority
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