LTA can retrieve ERP 2 vehicle location data for law enforcement, police investigations

SINGAPORE: The authorities can retrieve location data from sensors and systems through the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2 for law enforcement, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said in parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3).

As with the existing ERP system, ERP 2 is designed primarily for road pricing purposes, but supports other motoring-related functions, including the enforcement of laws and regulations, said Ms Sun.

She added that data collected on individual vehicles is aggregated and anonymised when transferred to LTA's backend system for traffic planning and management.

“However, when specific vehicles need to be identified for enforcement purposes, LTA is able to retrieve location data from sensors and systems,” she said, adding that LTA has done so for enforcement against serious offences, such as illegal cross-border taxi services and for detecting deregistered vehicles.

The senior minister of state was responding to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade–Braddell Heights) on how ERP 2 will enhance enforcement capabilities compared with the existing ERP system.

Ms Sun noted that ERP 2 data will be subject to existing statutory obligations. For example, under the Criminal Procedure Code, the police can require data to be produced for a criminal investigation.

For other authorised purposes, the use and sharing of ERP 2 data will be governed by the applicable public sector data governance requirements, with safeguards to ensure data protection and data security, and to prevent unauthorised access, she said.

In response to a supplementary question from Ms Tin on what other crimes or offences the data can be used for, Ms Tin said some of the offences against which LTA already takes enforcement action today under ERP 1 will similarly be taken action against under ERP 2.

This includes off-peak cars driving outside their permitted hours, the use of vehicles that should not be driven on roads, such as vehicles on laid-up and keeping schemes.

Ms Sun said data stored in the ERP 2 on-board unit (OBU) fitted in cars cannot be directly accessed by motorists.

"Any data transmitted by the OBU can only be accessed by the government and is stored in a secure environment," she said.