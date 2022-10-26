Can Singapore achieve its e-sports hub ambitions?

SINGAPORE: As Singapore pursues its ambition of becoming a global e-sports hub, agencies here are cautioning industry players against getting carried away.

Local sports governing body Sport Singapore (SportSG) wants e-sports firms to first properly consider the suitability of housing certain business functions here.

It also sees the need for e-sports activities to be conducted responsibly, with consideration for the detrimental effects of overplaying.

Singapore is making strides in the fast-growing e-sports scene, seeking to host more events in hopes of becoming a top sporting venue.