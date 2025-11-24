Singapore to open embassy in Ethiopia's capital, its first in East Africa

SINGAPORE: Singapore will establish an embassy in Addis Ababa, the first in East Africa and the third on the African continent, alongside Egypt and South Africa.

The new embassy in Ethiopia's capital was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Nov 24) at a joint press conference with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, is in Ethiopia from Nov 23 to 25 for his first bilateral visit to Africa.

He said that the embassy would be a "tangible demonstration" of Singapore’s commitment to a partnership with Ethiopia, and belief in the country's strategic importance and potential.

"Our embassy will also enable Singapore to strengthen our ties with Africa as a whole," Mr Wong said.

"Because being here in Addis Ababa will allow us to better engage the African Union, deepen our understanding of Africa, and explore new areas of cooperation," he added.

Mr Wong also said the two countries will deepen collaboration on sustainability, with a focus on carbon credits. This will help both Singapore and Ethiopia meet their respective climate targets, he added.

"And also, this is timely because Ethiopia will be hosting COP32 in 2027 - an endeavour which Singapore fully supports," said Mr Wong.