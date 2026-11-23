SINGAPORE: The first person charged under the new etomidate laws rolled out in September 2025 was sentenced to three years, 10 months and two weeks' jail on Monday (Nov 23).

Khor Boon Chun Derek, 41, pleaded guilty to consuming, possessing and trafficking Kpods. He was also sentenced to two strokes of the cane and disqualified from driving for 20 years.

Etomidate, the anaesthetic agent found in Kpods, was listed as a Class C drug on Sep 1, 2025, with harsher penalties introduced for vape users and suppliers.

Khor was found with 43 vape pods containing etomidate and eight vape devices at a car park near a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block at about 4.40pm on Sep 6, days after the new laws took effect.

Checks on his phone revealed that he was involved in vape trafficking activities. A search of his vehicle uncovered more vapes and Kpods, and investigations found that he was driving to deliver Kpods while being disqualified from driving.

This was his third conviction for driving under disqualification.

The prosecution argued for about four years' jail, two strokes of the cane and a 20-year driving disqualification for Khor, while the defence asked for a slightly shorter jail term.

In meting out his sentence, District Judge Lim Tse Haw noted that the prosecution and defence agreed that the mandatory minimum sentences for Khor's charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act would suffice.

Khor was "clearly a recalcitrant" for his traffic offences, especially for driving under disqualification, the judge said, noting his previous convictions.

His previous jail terms did not deter him, the judge added, highlighting the need for a higher sentence.

Khor asked to defer his sentence by about a month to collect his salary and attend his child's kindergarten graduation ceremony. The judge granted his request.

The Singaporean man started smoking Kpods sometime in 2025. While each Kpod initially lasted him about two days, his usage increased with time, and he was smoking three to four Kpods each day by August 2025.

He joined various Telegram chat groups where users sent instructions on collecting and delivering Kpods, and he followed those instructions.

After collecting Kpods from three different locations and delivering most of them at one location, Khor was left with a large number of Kpods, and the Telegram user instructed him to deliver them to any given location at their request, court documents stated.

Although disqualified from driving and without insurance, Khor drove a car to an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio to make a delivery. As he was doing so, a member of the public called the police after noticing him walking unsteadily up and down the stairs while holding a vape device at the block.

After they arrived, the police officers noticed that Khor's phone kept receiving messages from a Telegram chat group named "Delivery" and proceeded to search his car.

They discovered 43 Kpods in sealed plastic bags, eight vape devices individually sealed in boxes, and a vape device and Kpod for his own consumption.

Later, officers from the Health Sciences Authority escorted him to his home, where they recovered another 45 individually sealed vape devices.

The maximum punishment for trafficking etomidate is 10 years' jail and five strokes of the cane. Those who consume or possess etomidate can also be jailed for up to 10 years or fined up to S$20,000 (US$15,500), or both.