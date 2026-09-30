Driver charged after 600 etomidate vape pods found hidden in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man has been charged after 600 etomidate vape pods were allegedly found hidden in his car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Muhammad Adel Dilly Del Mohamed Hanif was driving into Singapore on Sep 20 when he was directed for enhanced checks by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers.

The vape pods were found wrapped in black plastic packaging and concealed within the frame of the car's centre console, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Wednesday (Sep 30).

HSA officers were alerted and seized 600 vape pods. Laboratory tests subsequently confirmed that they contained etomidate.

Hanif was charged on Sep 22 over the alleged importation of etomidate vaporiser pods.

18-YEAR-OLD CHARGED

In a separate case, an 18-year-old was charged after 12 etomidate vaporiser pods were found in a deregistered car at Punggol Field.

HSA officers were alerted by the Traffic Police on Sep 22. The driver, Corey Ng Teng Yi, was detained at the scene.

Laboratory tests confirmed that the pods contained etomidate, HSA said. The pods were allegedly intended for supply.

Ng was charged on Sep 24. The Singapore Police Force is also investigating him for allegedly driving a deregistered car without a licence.

Etomidate and its analogues are listed as Specified Psychoactive Substances under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act.

Those convicted of importing etomidate face between three and 20 years' jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Those convicted of supplying etomidate face between two and 10 years' jail and two to five strokes of the cane.