Man, 31, charged with trafficking of etomidate vaporiser pods

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has charged a 31-year-old man with the alleged trafficking of etomidate vaporiser pods, it said on Wednesday (Aug 19).

Jovan Tan Jun Yuan was charged in court on Aug 12 under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993. The case was mentioned again in court on Wednesday and has been adjourned to Sep 28.

On Aug 10, Tan was allegedly found with a total of two vaporisers and 94 vaporiser pods when traffic police officers searched his rental car after it was involved in a traffic accident with a taxi. Officers from HSA were alerted and took over the seized items at the scene.

Tan was arrested by the traffic police and handed over to HSA to assist with investigations.

He tested positive for etomidate in an instant urine test and admitted that he had vaped etomidate in the morning before the accident. He was then remanded for a week.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized vaporiser pods contain etomidate.

"One vaporiser and one pod that was seized (were) for the suspect’s personal consumption. The rest were allegedly intended for supply," said HSA.

Investigations into the vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences are ongoing, and Tan is also assisting in the traffic police's investigations under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

HSA said it takes a "serious view" of vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993, etomidate and its analogues are listed as specified psychoactive substances.

Upon conviction, importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers may be jailed for two to 10 years and receive two to five strokes of the cane.