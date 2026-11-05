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MOE Language Centres monitoring Europe protests ahead of upcoming student trips
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Singapore

MOE Language Centres monitoring Europe protests ahead of upcoming student trips

The trips to France and Germany will proceed depending on the latest assessments and official advice.

MOE Language Centres monitoring Europe protests ahead of upcoming student trips

A French high school student holding a placard reading "Revolution" faces off with French CRS riot police as high school students block a street ahead of a demonstration in Paris as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests over wages, the cost of living and public services in France on Nov 5, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Abdul Saboor)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
05 Nov 2026 09:03PM
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SINGAPORE: The MOE Language Centres (MOELCs) are closely monitoring the situation in Europe ahead of upcoming student trips, and will decide whether to proceed based on the latest assessments and official advice, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.

The centres are in contact with Singapore's embassies in France and Germany, global health and security risk management firm International SOS (ISOS), and education partners on the ground, an MOE spokesperson said on Thursday (Nov 5) in response to queries from CNA.

About 10 to 20 students are expected to take part in each trip.

According to documents seen on government procurement portal GeBIZ, the MOELC trips are overseas immersion programmes, with one group travelling to Germany and the other to France in November and December. Both include educational tours and homestays for the students.

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A "small number" of other overseas school trips to Europe are also scheduled for November and December.

MOE said it has provided schools with travel guidelines and is in close contact with them to help navigate unforeseen developments, including adjusting itineraries where needed.

"Guided by MFA and ISOS' advisories, MOE will continue to keep a close watch on the situation, and support the schools involved as necessary," the spokesperson said.

"The safety of our students and staff is the Ministry of Education's priority."

Youth-led protests have swept across Europe in recent weeks, with demonstrators demanding better public services, more affordable living costs and greater investment in education.

While many demonstrations have been peaceful, some have escalated into violence, with protesters clashing with police, shops looted and buildings vandalised.

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Source: CNA/dc(gr)

Related Topics

Europe protests violence France Germany MOE
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