Singapore startup opens plant to recover lithium from EV batteries, raises US$7.6 million

SINGAPORE: A Singapore startup has opened its first plant to scale up a process it says could make recovering lithium from certain electric vehicle (EV) batteries commercially viable.

NEU Battery Materials marked the opening of the 12,000 sq ft facility in Tuas on Tuesday (Oct 13). The plant can process 1,300 tonnes of battery materials a year.

The company also announced the close of an oversubscribed US$7.6 million (S$9.7 million) funding round.

Co-founder and chief executive Bryan Oh told CNA the money will go towards running the plant, developing the technology and expanding overseas, which the firm is targeting next year. It is eyeing Europe and the United States, where it hopes to build larger facilities alongside battery manufacturers.

Mr Oh said NEU does not intend to run the Singapore plant at full capacity for now.

“The purpose is to run tests and then improve (the process) so that we can create the final blueprint to replicate for really big scale,” he said.