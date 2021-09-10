Company director fined S$50,000 for evading GST on imports of flashlights

SINGAPORE: A company director has been fined S$50,000 for evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) on shipments of LED flashlights and other accessories, Singapore Customs said on Friday (Sep 10).

Kong Ming Jie, 36, incorrectly declared the value of goods in the shipments. He also failed to retain documents relating to the imports, which is an offence under the Customs Act, said the agency.

The director of Nitecore Singapore was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to five charges, with another six charges taken into consideration.

He had short-paid a total of S$9,051 in GST.

UNDERSTATED VALUE OF GOODS

The offences were uncovered in August 2019 when officers at Changi Airfreight Centre inspected shipments of LED flashlights and accessories imported by Nitecore.

The value of the goods for one of the shipments was declared as less than S$400. But the actual value was more than S$23,300, with GST payable at S$1,633.55, said Singapore Customs in a media release.

GST relief is granted on goods - excluding intoxicating liquors and tobacco - imported by post or air with a value not more than S$400.

"Understating the import values resulted in the non-payment of GST for this shipment," the agency said.