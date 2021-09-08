Motorcyclist arrested for evading roadblock along Holland Road

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Sep 7) after he evaded an early morning police roadblock along Holland Road.

The incident happened on Monday at around 1.30am, said the police in a news release on Wednesday.

Officers had directed the rider of a motorcycle to stop for checks, but he allegedly did not stop and sped off, said police.

Officers from Clementi Police Division established the rider's identity and arrested him the next day.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that he is also believed to be involved in a subsequent case of theft from another vehicle on the same day," added police.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday.

Any person found guilty of evading a roadblock may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. The offence of theft carries a jail term of up to three years, or fine, or both.

"The police conduct regular roadblocks to deter and detect crimes. Members of the public are advised to cooperate with police officers when approached during roadblocks," said police in the release.

"The police take a serious view of persons who evade roadblocks and perpetrators will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."