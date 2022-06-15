Cockroaches, rodent activity found at food processing unit by Ever Dragon Foodstuff

SINGAPORE: A food manufacturer has been ordered to suspend operations at its food manufacturing unit from Wednesday (Jun 15) after "severe" pest infestation was observed during an inspection, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The suspension of the food manufacturing unit by Ever Dragon Foodstuff will be until further notice.

According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) business filing portal, the company is listed as a manufacturer of non-dairy creamer.

During an inspection at the manufacturer's premises at 3020 Ubi Avenue 2 on Wednesday, SFA said it observed "severe pest infestation", such as live and dead cockroaches, rodent activity, and a decomposed rodent.

These lapses were seen at the processing area and the mezzanine level of the unit. Several lapses related to poor maintenance of the premises were also observed, said the agency.

“In the interest of public health, SFA directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.”

As a precautionary measure, the licensee was also directed to recall “you tiao” products that were distributed to various food stalls.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain,” said SFA.

While the agency continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and “properly enforced”, it also reminded the industry and consumers to play their part.

SFA reminded all food operators to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, and that their staff members are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

Enforcement action will be taken against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Offenders may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who come across poor food hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them. They can also provide feedback via the SFA website.