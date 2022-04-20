Logo
Bukit Batok clinic employee 'reprimanded', placed on leave of absence after dispute with mother and son
Screengrabs from videos circulating on social media show a member of staff from a clinic kicking a pram and arguing with a woman.

20 Apr 2022 11:05AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 11:11AM)
SINGAPORE: The employee of a clinic at Bukit Batok who was caught on video kicking a pram and arguing with a woman has been placed on a leave of absence, the clinic said on Tuesday night (Apr 19).

In a Facebook post, Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family Clinic said that the staff member has been "reprimanded ... for her actions and placed on leave of absence". 

"We apologise for the stress caused yesterday to the mother and child," added the clinic, which is located at Le Quest Mall.

Videos of the incident went viral after they were uploaded to TikTok and other social media platforms.

In one video, the staff member is seen kicking a pram while engaged in a heated argument with the mother as her son tries to intervene. It is not clear why they were arguing. 

In a second video, shot inside the clinic, a woman is also seen arguing with a staff member in the reception area.

The woman uses her hand to knock several items off the reception counter before leaving the clinic. She is then seen re-entering the clinic and tossing something at the staff member.

The clinic apologised on Monday "for causing public alarm over the TikTok video taken this morning outside our clinic". It asked for "some time" to look into the matter.

Source: CNA/vc(mi)

