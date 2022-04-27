Ex-Grab driver acquitted of attempted rape of intoxicated 19-year-old passenger

SHE WAS ABLE TO CONSENT, SAYS JUDGE

Justice Pang said the question to be decided was not whether the girl was intoxicated, but whether she lost the capacity to "understand and decide" on her actions.

He said that the girl demonstrated this ability at multiple points during the night and cited a number of instances.

At the bar where she had been drinking, she repeatedly rejected a friend's offer to drive her home and said she was okay. The girl testified that she did this to avoid worrying her friend. Justice Pang said this demonstrated her ability to look beyond her immediate needs and consider her friend that night.

Later, after the car reached her home, the girl told Tan she was not ready to leave. She was searching for her wallet to pay the driver then, and this showed her awareness of the circumstances under which she would be ready to leave the car, said the judge.

After the girl failed to access her residence, Tan asked her if she was okay and she said that she was. She testified that she responded in this way because she did not know Tan and did not want to say much, which also demonstrated awareness of her surroundings, said Justice Pang.

In the car, the girl was emotional, thumping herself on the chest with her fist and banging her head on the window, but would stop each time Tan urged her to stop. This showed an awareness of what Tan was saying to her and her decision to accept his suggestion, said the judge.

After the sexual acts, Tan asked the girl if she was okay, to which she replied yes and asked him to continue driving. This showed her ability to assess whether she wanted to leave or remain in the car with Tan even after the sexual encounter, said the judge.

For reasons unknown, the victim did not go home and was found by another Grab driver at around 4.40am, lying in the middle of the road with her underwear and shorts missing.

DEFENCE OF A REASONABLE MISTAKE

Justice Pang also agreed with the defence's secondary argument that even if the girl was indeed unable to consent, Tan could have been mistaken and held the reasonable belief that she was able to consent.

The judge noted that the factors he gave for determining that the girl had the capacity to consent were external, physical manifestations of her behaviour.

He said the girl was able to respond relevantly and appropriately to Tan's questions and suggestions during the night.

As part of his analysis, Justice Pang noted that the girl was unable to recall the sexual encounter and could not give evidence as to whether she consented.

The assessment of whether there was consent therefore depended largely on the credibility of Tan's testimony, said the judge.

He said that Tan's version of events had been consistent since his first police statement after his arrest, and added that the man could not have known back then that the girl was unable to recall what happened.

"I find the accused's testimony credible and accept his version of events," said Justice Pang.

The judge also relied on in-car camera recordings of the exchange in Tan's car and CCTV footage of the girl from the bar and her residence to make his findings.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, defence lawyer Chenthil Kumarasingam said that Tan wanted to get back to his life and that his family had been through a "a lot" in the past four years.

"Him going back to his life is really all that he wants at the moment," said the lawyer.

Tan could have been jailed for up to 20 years, fined or caned for attempted rape or sexual assault by penetration.

For outrage of modesty, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.