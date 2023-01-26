Police appeal for information on former tuition centre principal behind O-Levels cheating scheme

SINGAPORE: Police appealed on Thursday (Jan 26) for information on the whereabouts of a former tuition centre principal who was convicted of helping students cheat in their O-Level examinations.

Poh Yuan Nie, 57, was sentenced to four years’ jail in 2020. In September 2022, she was ordered to surrender herself to serve her imprisonment term, but she did not do so.

“Warrants to arrest and an Interpol red notice have been issued against her,” police said in a news release.

“Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.”

All information will be kept strictly confidential, police added. They also reminded the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence punishable with imprisonment and a fine.

Poh, who is suspected to have fled Singapore, was involved in the cheating case with two co-accused: Teachers Fiona Poh Min, who received three years' jail, and Feng Riwen, who was given two years and four months' jail.