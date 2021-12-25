This young man lost his arm and could be exempted from NS. He chose to serve anyway

But staph infections can turn deadly if the bacteria invade deeper into the body, entering the bloodstream, joints, bones, lungs or heart, according to the Mayo Clinic. A growing number of otherwise healthy people are developing life-threatening staph infections, it said on its website.

"It was quite severe that my parents had to make this decision to amputate my arm," CPL (NS) Tan said.

Does he remember how he injured his arm?

"That, I'm not so sure," he replied. "This was almost 20 years ago. When I asked my parents, they just told me that I injured myself, but they don't really want to tell (more), because I lived my childhood like this. And even if I knew about this, I don't really have any hard feelings about this."

GROWING UP

Nevertheless, CPL (NS) Tan acknowledged that he had a "tough" time growing up.

"Because of my kind and cheerful personality, I was always taken advantage of and was a victim of bullying. It was difficult finding friends that were trustworthy for me to vent my feelings," he said.

In secondary school, he said his classmates ignored him, especially during "team events" like sports or group work. He recalls being called names, but he took it on the chin.

"It was not really a good experience for me," he added. "Because of that, I had a tough time growing up and developed an introverted personality."

He told his family a bit about his problems, but stopped short of revealing everything so they would not be worried, or worse still, angry.

"I was the youngest and they doted over me a lot," said CPL (NS) Tan, who has a brother and sister. "They just told me to ignore my classmates for four years and find better friends after I graduated from that school."

Outside of school, he did not let his disability consume him. He adapted to doing everyday things – like eating or wearing clothes – with one arm, simply by copying what his parents did.

He also did sports like basketball, and while he admitted it was better to have two hands while playing, he insisted it was "not that hard".

"I will just show them that even if I have one arm, I can do whatever you all do normally," he said, adding that some on the court were shocked by his ability. "That is part of my mindset."

FINDING COMFORT

When CPL (NS) Tan moved on to study business at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), he said he still came across people who were mean to him, although the situation was "not so severe".

His classmates were a good bunch, and he looked back fondly at how his was the "rowdiest" class. They had a lot of fun and created a ruckus during lessons, he recalled with a smile.

"I'm sure everyone went through that," he said. "I found great friends in ITE, and they just treated me normally. Even when I had some bad times, I would always tell them and they were always there for me."

For example, when he revealed to them his bad experiences growing up, they said those people did not deserve his friendship. These little chats helped him regain some of his self-confidence.

When he needed help with physical tasks like carrying heavy items, they would jump in without hesitation.

"They didn't want me to do it," he said. "I'm definitely grateful for me to be friends with them."

BIG DECISION

When CPL (NS) Tan was 17 and still in ITE, he received a letter instructing him to go for the pre-enlistment medical screening.

His sister said it would be better for him to go through NS, worried that he would feel left out when future peers spoke about this rite of passage. His dad had served NS too, so he thought about following in his father's footsteps.

When asked if it was an easy decision to turn down the exemption, CPL (NS) Tan said his family members had a "very good mouth". "They just kept talking until they persuaded me," he added, laughing.

After graduating from ITE, he decided to get a job but harboured ambitions of continuing his education.

He went on to work at the KOI bubble tea chain, as a cashier and in the kitchen helping to prepare drink toppings. His condition was not really a concern for his employer, he said, adding that he just could not cook the pearls or brew the tea.

ENLISTMENT BECKONS

After working at the chain for more than a year, he received his enlistment letter in September 2019 telling him to report to the Basic Military Training Centre on Pulau Tekong two months later.

He worried about whether he would be able to handle the physicality of training, despite being assigned the lowest physical employment standard of E9, which meant he was suitable only for combat service support and service vocations.

"But it turned out to be just normal," he said of his basic military training, adding that many in his company had medical conditions, including heart issues, that prevented them from engaging in strenuous activities. "We had training, but it was mostly theory."

While he wished his time there was more fulfilling physically, he bonded with his section mates. His buddy, who joined the National Cadet Corps in school, taught him the proper way of folding his uniform sleeves, a process typically done with both hands.

"He helped me fold it. I saw how he did it and I just followed it," CPL (NS) Tan said, adding that he just took longer to do it.