Counterterrorism exercise held at NUS UTown with more than 120 participants

SINGAPORE: A calm Friday afternoon (Feb 13) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) was disrupted by gunshots as a car sped into University Town.

Three armed men came out and started shooting, sending students scrambling for cover. Several were "hit" and collapsed to the ground, while others took flight.

Amid the chaos, two students sprinted towards the injured, kneeling beside their peers to administer first aid.

Moments later, a siren wailed and officers from the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) ground response team drove in, swiftly moving to tend to the wounded.

Their colleagues from the emergency response team arrived soon after.