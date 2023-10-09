Almost vomiting in a Chinook: SAF holds largest edition of Exercise Wallaby in 7 years

The Chinook counts among the hundreds of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) assets taking part in Exercise Wallaby, the SAF’s largest unilateral overseas exercise, in Australia this year.

It is also the largest edition of Exercise Wallaby since 2016, featuring about 4,300 SAF personnel and about 450 assets – including fighter jets and armoured fighting vehicles – from the Singapore Army, RSAF, and the Republic of Singapore Navy.

Exercise Wallaby kicked off on Sep 7 and will run until Oct 15 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland state.

The vast training space – about four times the size of Singapore – means the three SAF services can train together and achieve a “new level of operational capabilities”, said Colonel Fan Mun Poh, commander of the second phase of Exercise Wallaby.

“I’m very glad to report that at this point, we have accomplished a whole lot of new developments and new training objectives, allowing the SAF to progress in a very meaningful and strong way,” he added.

Several members of the media got a bird's eye view of vast stretches of Shoalwater Bay Training Area, spanning more than 400,000ha of land, from the CH-47.

Aside from the occasionally tumultuous moments, the ride was smooth sailing with everyone securely strapped to their seats and under the watchful eye of the flight crew specialists.

Reporters also got to witness a typical tactical formation comprising two Apache helicopters that keep the route clear for six Chinooks, followed by another two Apaches.