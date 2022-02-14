Police uniform insignias, sake cups as part of new WWII exhibition to mark Japanese Occupation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: For anyone with a brief understanding of the Japanese Occupation in Singapore during World War II, the name “Tiger of Malaya” may ring a bell.

He was otherwise known as Major-General Tomoyuki Yamashita, the Japanese general during World War II who was responsible for conquering Malaya and Singapore in 70 days, earning him the infamous title.

But a little known fact is that the Tiger of Malaya may not have been so integral to Singapore’s history if not for a “fortuitous” meeting with his superior, Lieutenant-General Kawagishi Bunzaburo.

At that time, Yamashita was at the “lowest ebb of his career” and was considering resigning when Kawagishi stepped in with a note of encouragement from then Emperor Hirohito. This gesture “lifted Yamashita’s spirits and restored his confidence”, helping him grow his military reputation – and sealing Singapore's fate.

This new perspective on one of the most significant figures of the Japanese Occupation is presented in a new exhibition at the National Archives Singapore (NAS).