Explainer: How Singapore’s corruption law applies abroad to businesses, individuals and why those under probe should comply with CPIB

Singapore prides itself on being corruption-free.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) declared in its 2022 annual report that “the corruption situation in Singapore remains firmly under control”. Transparency International ranks Singapore as fourth out of 180 countries in its corruption perceptions index.

Traditionally, countries have only been interested in crimes committed within their physical borders. But as Singapore businesses expand abroad, the problem of foreign corruption becomes more significant.

When it comes to corruption, the reach of Singapore law has been extended. The Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) applies to citizens if they commit corruption offences outside Singapore.

If a Singaporean bribes people abroad, he commits a crime that can be prosecuted in Singapore. Even if the bribe is refused, an attempt to give a bribe is also a crime. The potential punishment is the same as if the bribe was actually given.

Where a company is concerned, bribery seldom is committed by a renegade executive on his own initiative. There are usually people in the corporate hierarchy who know about and approve of the giving of bribes.

ABETTORS OF BRIBERY

These people are known in law as abettors under the Penal Code. There are three sorts of abettors.

First, those who plan to give the bribe. This is conspiracy. It is an offence in itself. No act need be done in furtherance of the conspiracy.

If Abel and Baker plot to give bribes, they have committed an offence even if they do nothing to carry out the plot. The potential punishment is the same as actually giving the bribe.

The second sort of abettor is one who instigates the payment of the bribe. Suppose Abel, the managing director, tells Baker, his subordinate, to bribe a client in return for business. Baker would be directly liable for corruption.

Abel, being an instigator of corruption, would be liable as an abettor. Again, the potential punishment is the same for the instigator. Abel might even get a harsher sentence than Baker since he is Baker’s boss.

Some think that they can avoid liability by not mentioning bribery explicitly. Abel might say to Baker: "Get the deal done, I don’t care how." This may be interpreted as specifically authorising Baker to pay bribes.

Much depends on the culture of the company. If it has been the practice to pay bribes in the past, such an instruction may be taken by a court to be instigation of bribery.